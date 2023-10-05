Former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler has welcomed the possibility of a future fight with fellow former division title chaser, Nate Diaz if the Stockton favorite follows through on a planned UFC return – claiming he would stop the veteran inside just two rounds if they fought.

Chandler, the current number five ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he featured on the main card of UFC 281 back in November, suffering a third round rear-naked choke loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier at Madison Square Garden.

As for Diaz, The Ultimate Fighter victor has been sidelined from the UFC since he bowed out from the organization following a fourth round guillotine choke win over former interim titleholder, Tony Ferguson back in September of last year in an impromptu welterweight main card clash.

Making a professional boxing debut against the outspoken, Jake Paul back in August, Diaz dropped a one-sided unanimous decision loss to the Ohio native, however, claimed prior to his professional boxing debut, that he would pursue a move back to the UFC in the immediate aftermath.

Nate Diaz has become the target of UFC lightweight, Michael Chandler

And likely facing a long line of contenders willing to fight him in a potential comeback, Diaz has been offered a route back to the promotion by the aforenoted, Chandler, who claims he would land a wholly one-sided win over the Stockton fan-favorite.

“Regarding @arielhelwani question about @NateDiaz209 earlier – I had to answer…. and yes, I absolutely bludgeon him and finish him within 2 rounds, he has great cardio, but not in the storm I bring…. but would be a fun fight by two REAL FIGHTERS,” Michael Chandler posted on his official X account.

In the immediate future, however, Chandler will likely face off with would-be common-foe, Conor McGregor in the new year, with the Dubliner appearing to finally re-enter the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool earlier this week.

