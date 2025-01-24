Controversial Bellator MMA veteran Dillon Danis signs with GFL ahead of return to combat sports

Former Bellator MMA grappling talent, Dillon Danis appears to be edging closer to a return to mixed martial arts competition — signing a contract with the GFL (Global Fight League), where he will be eligible for tonight’s pre-event draft.

Danis, who has competed twice in professional mixed martial arts, boasts two victory in those outings, however, has been limited to activity since 2019 amid a series of recurring knee injuries.

Yet to return to since featuring at Bellator 222 at a catchweight of 175lbs in a comeback fight in New York, Danis turned in a first round armbar submission win over Max Humphrey, following a prior toe hold submission win over Kyle Walker.

Featuring in a high-profile professional boxing clash in 2023 in his most recent outing in combat sports, Danis would suffer disqualification loss to content creator and WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) star, Logan Paul in the pair’s heated grudge fight in Manchester.

GFL confirm signing of ex-Bellator MMA fighter, Dillon Danis

However, overnight the newly-launched GFL confirmed the addition of 31-year-old grappler, Danis to a deal ahead of a comeback to mixed martial arts — with Mike Bohn confirming the New Jersey native’s signature with the organization this evening.

Dillon Danis has signed with GFL and will be eligible as part of tonight’s inaugural draft for 2025, I’ve confirmed with sources following the promotion’s announcement,” Bohn posted on X.

Dillon Danis has signed with GFL and will be eligible as part of tonight's inaugural draft for 2025, I’ve confirmed with sources following the promotion's announcement. pic.twitter.com/y9T9Xh0sLx — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) January 24, 2025

Boasting a 5-4 submission grappling record, decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Danis turned in notable victories over the likes of UFC veteran, Joe Lauzon, as well as AJ Agazarm.