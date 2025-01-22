Former Bellator Champion Patricky Pitbull Signs with the GFL

Global Fight League continued to bolster its roster on Wednesday by adding former Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder Patricky Pitbull.

Pitbull confirmed the signing on social media, revealing that he had been released from his previous employer, the Professional Fighters League, by request. MMA Fighting was the first to report the news.

“Today I turn 39 years old and I have a lot to be thankful for,” he wrote on X. “It’s symbolic for me as I decided to start a new chapter in my career. Per my request, I was released from PFL MMA. Thank you for the memories Stay tuned for my next fight news.” “Former Bellator MMA Lightweight Champion, most wins in the Lightweight division, and most KOs in company history. I’ll never forget all the amazing moments I had with the organization. And a couple of fun fights on PFL MMA. I’m excited for what will be coming next.”

Patricky’s brother, Patricio Pitbull, 37, was also granted his outright release, but he has not yet signed elsewhere, but the the former Bellator champ-champ is hoping to find himself fighting in the Octagon before long. Dana White expressed uncertainty when asked bout potentially signing the younger Pitbull to a contract.

However, the UFC boss was undeniably interested in bringing free agent Aaron Pico on board.

GFL will host its first-ever live virtual draft on Friday, January 24 from Van Wagner Studios in Phoenix, Arizona. Over 420 athletes from 67 countries will be in the draft, competing for 120 coveted roster spots to enter the 2025 season which is scheduled to kick off in April.