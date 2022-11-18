Dillon Danis rocked by Anthony Taylor in crazy brawl outside of DAZN X Series event

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis has not shown much interest in fighting inside the cage over the last three years, but he’s been more than willing to start trouble when backed by an entourage of friends and security guards outside of the cage.

Less than a week removed from an altercation with Nate Diaz outside of Madison Square Garden following UFC 281, Dillon Danis is back at it again, this time causing a brawl outside of the Misfits x DAZN X Series weigh-in with professional boxer Anthony Taylor. Minutes after causing a scuffle inside the building with YouTuber KSI, Danis found himself on the wrong side of an all-out brawl outside the building.

In a video clip shared by Chmatkar Sandhu on Twitter, Danis can be seen getting rocked in the altercation before it erupts into a group brawl.

Anthony Taylor just go into it with Dillon Danis who got rocked! 👀pic.twitter.com/PLDOKhnXWT — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 18, 2022

Dillon Danis Took a Swing at KSI Before Getting Rocked by Anthony Taylor

Just minutes before Dillon Danis got a taste of Anthony Taylor’s power outside, the Bellator quote-unquote fighter decided to approach YouTuber and professional boxer Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, better known as KSI, during his appearance at the event. Getting in KSI’s face, Danis threw a strike that caused absolute chaos. Presumably, it was at that point Danis was removed from the building and found himself getting jaw-jacked by Anthony Taylor.

While Dillon Danis parades himself around as a professional fighter, he has refused to step foot in a ring or a cage for the last three years. Scoring back-to-back wins under the Bellator MMA banner, Danis built up a fair amount of momentum, but it quickly dissipated. Attempting to stay relevant in the world of combat sports, Danis has now taken to showing up at random events and starting trouble.

Clearly, things did not go as planned this time when he decided to take issue with Anthony Taylor.