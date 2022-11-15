Conor McGregor reacts to Nate Diaz slapping Dillon Danis’ teammate: ‘Nice shot’

Conor McGregor has reacted to the scuffle between his training partner Dillon Danis and former foe Nate Diaz.

Following the UFC 281 card in Maddison Square Garden, Diaz was filmed engaging in an altercation with Danis and his friends. Diaz would end up slapping one of Danis’ entourage before raising his fists, taunting the group.

It’s unclear what exactly caused the incident to take place but Danis is known to be a close friend of McGregor. The 29-year-old is also notorious for attacking many notable combat sports figures on social media, so it’s not a huge surprise seeing Danis involved in a situation such as this.

It’s not a shock to see Diaz involved either, as the Stockton native along with his brother, Nick, has made a name off of being willing to have it out with whoever, wherever. Diaz has also been on somewhat of a slapping spree as of late, slapping a member of Jake Paul’s team at the Paul Vs. Silva event.

Diaz also slapped Full Send MMA report ‘OG’ Shawny Mack backstage at a UFC event, in what was the reporter’s first week on the job.

Conor McGregor responds

McGregor, never one to bite his tongue, would react to the video, even complimenting his former opponent.

haha nice shot- Conor McGregor

It’s unclear what the future holds for both Diaz and McGregor with the pair looking to be involved in some last few big fights before calling their respective careers.

Diaz would earn a decision win against fellow Octagon veteran Tony Ferguson in what was the last fight on his contract and looks to be the last for the promotion. It seems that Diaz is set to face Paul in a boxing match after they have shared some back and forth, but nothing has been set in stone.

McGregor is still recovering from the gruesome leg break he suffered in his third fight with Dustin Poirier. The Irishman is also not in the USADA testing pool and would have to complete six months of testing before he could compete.

