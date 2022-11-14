Video – Ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley berates KSI ringside, calls for him to sign contract for fight

Attending a Global Titans boxing event over the course of last weekend, former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley has been filmed calling for a fight against YouTuber and UK rap star, KSI (Olajide Olatunde) ringside.

Woodley, a former undisputed welterweight champion under the UFC banner, made his professional boxing debut last year against the undefeated, Jake Paul, suffering a pair of consecutive losses.

Initially dropping a split decision loss to the Ohio native, St. Louis veteran, Woodley then rematched Paul on short notice in December of last year, dropping a spectacular one-punch knockout loss.

Linked with a series of potential boxing returns in his time away from the sport, as well as a potential return to professional mixed martial arts, footage caught over the weekend at Global Titans shows Tyron Woodley urging the aforenoted, KSI to sign a contract to land a fight against him next.

“You gonna keep running or what?” Tyron Woodley shouts across the arena to KSI who is also in attendance at Global Titans. “Are you gonna sign the contract or what? Are you gonna sign the contract or what? You say when. You said you’d fight anyone. So are you gonna sign the contract or what?”

"Are we running it or what!? If not quit bumping those gums 💩@KSI"

3-0 as a professional boxer, KSI successfully defeated Logan Paul in a professional rematch back in November 2019 in a split decision win, before defeating both Swarmz and Luis Alcarez Pineda with second round knockouts back in August in back-to-back fights on the same night at The O2 Arena in London.

Ending his Octagon tenure in the midst of a four-fight losing streak against former champion, Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington, Woodley’s final UFC walk came back in March of last year, dropping a D’Arce choke defeat to Vicente Luque.