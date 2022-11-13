Dana White reacts to Nate Diaz’s altercation with Dillon Danis: “Every time they show up I expect something to happen”

Dana White didn’t seem surprised to hear that Nate Diaz and his crew were involved in a scuffle last night.

last night, only three of the 14 scheduled fights at UFC 281 would hear the final bell and a blistering pace would see seven first-round finishes.

In the spirit of the evening’s festivities, UFC superstar Nate Diaz would get involved in a physical altercation with Dillon Danis and his friends.

Danis has become an infamous figure within the MMA community, insulting and annoying notable figures within the sport.

Caught on video, Diaz, Danis and their respective groups could be seen exchanging verbal taunts before Diaz stepped in and slapped Danis’ friend before raising his hands, taunting the man.

Dana White reacts

During the post-fight media press conference, White was questioned about the incident and the UFC president was not shocked to hear that Diaz was involved in another altercation.

“This thing has been sold out for a while,” White began. “I know Nate called last night and wanted tickets, wanted six tickets. We didn’t have six tickets to give him so ended up figuring it out and got some seats.”

“I went over and talked to him tonight and it’s all good and every time they show up I expect something to happen. Not much bothers me anymore at this point.”

This comes just a couple of weeks after Diaz was filmed slapping a member of Jake Paul’s team during the Paul vs. Anderson event.

Diaz is rumored to be transitioning over to boxing to take on Paul, who has carved out a respectable run since taking up the sport.

Should Dana White try and bring Nate Diaz back to the UFC?