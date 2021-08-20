Polarizing Bellator MMA grappler, Dillon Danis has responded to a recent callout from incoming BKFC signing and former UFC lightweight title challenger, Diego Sanchez — claiming that he doesn’t want to serve jail time for murdering the Albuquerque native if they ever fought each other.



The hugely outspoken, Danis hit the headlines earlier this week after claiming a lucrative offer had been made to former UFC middleweight titleholder, Michael Bisping for a boxing match.



“A huge offer has been made to @bisping (Michael Bisping) to box me let’s see if he mans up and takes it.“

a huge offer has been made to @bisping to box me let’s see if he mans up and takes it 🤷‍♂️ — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 19, 2021

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu standout then pointed another barb toward Bisping, who had recently been involved in a verbal back-and-forth with his teammate, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, in which Danis claimed he would do worse to him than what Dan Henderson managed at UFC 100.



“If I ever see @bisping in person I’m doing him worse than Hendo (Dan Henderson) did.“

if i ever see @bisping in person i’m doing him worse than hendo did pic.twitter.com/L5tIEA6VJ5 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 17, 2021

In a rather clear and concise response from Bisping, the UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator informed Danis that he could not box and that encouraged him to grow up.



“You (Dillon Danis) cannot box, you cannot fight, you cannot sell tickets, you cannot generate revenue for huge offers,” Bisping replied. “Grow up and stop trying to troll people you utter fool.“



The aforenoted Ultimate Fighter 1 victor, Sanchez chimed in during the verbal altercation, calling for his own pairing against grappling standout, Danis.



“Box me Dillon (Danis) I’m closer to your size/age & would fight you at any weight in any sport,” Sanchez posted. “You are a BIG GANGSTA WHY DON’T YOU POP YOUR CHERRY AND BARE THOSE BJJ KNUCKLES IN @bareknuckle @DavidFeldman @trillerfight @triller.“

Box me Dillon I’m closer to your size/age & would fight you at any weight in any sport!

You are a BIG GANGSTA WHY DONT YOU POP YOUR CHERRY AND BARE THOSE BJJ KNUCKLES IN @bareknucklefc @DavidFeldman @trillerfight @triller — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) August 19, 2021

In a later response to the New Mexico veteran, Danis urged Sanchez to stay out of the conversation, explaining how he did not want to go to jail for murdering him.



“I don’t wanna go to jail for murder stay outta this little guy before you get hurt,” Danis tweeted.



Danis, a two-fight veteran under the Scott Coker-led Bellator banner, has been out of action since a Bellator 222 armbar win over Max Humphrey back in June of 2019 — improving to 2-0 in MMA in the process. The 27-year-old underwent reconstructive knee surgery in March of last year and has been out of action since his submission stoppage over Humphrey.