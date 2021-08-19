Dillon Danis claims Michael Bisping has been offered “a huge” amount of money to box him.

‘The Count’ has recently been involved in a social media spat with Conor McGregor, who is a teammate of Danis’.

On Thursday, Danis took to social media to claim his team are trying to tempt Bisping out of retirement with a lucrative fight offer.

“a huge offer has been made to @bisping to box me let’s see if he mans up and takes it,” Danis wrote on Twitter.

The former UFC middleweight champion quickly poured cold water on talk of a potential fight between him and Danis.



“You cannot box, you cannot fight, you cannot sell tickets, you cannot generate revenue for huge offers,” Bisping replied. “Grow up and stop trying to troll people you utter fool.”

Danis is currently rehabbing from knee surgery. The 27-year-old enjoyed a successful career in BJJ but it remains to be seen if he will become a champion in MMA. Danis is yet to fight anyone with a winning record and is most known for being a friend and teammate of McGregor. He has recently been linked to a crossover fight against YouTuber sensation-turned professional boxer, Jake Paul and has also issued a callout to Tito Ortiz who has since signed to fight Anderson Silva on September 11.

Bisping retired from fighting in 2017 after suffering back-to-back losses against Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum. The UFC Hall of Famer has since started several successful post-fight careers in commentary, podcasting, and acting. Bisping has also revealed he is completely blind in one eye, so even if he wanted to make a comeback it seems unlikely that he would ever be cleared to fight.

Do you think Bellator prospect Dillon Danis really wants to fight UFC legend Michael Bisping?