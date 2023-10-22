Report – Dillon Danis released from Bellator MMA contract, officially enters free agency

Undefeated welterweight grappler, Dillon Danis has officially been released from his multi-fight contract with the Scott Coker-led, Bellator MMA this weekend – bringing an end to his two-fight stint with the organization.

Danis, a who boasts an unbeaten 2-0 professional mixed martial arts record, has yet to compete inside the cage since he locked up a first round armbar submission win over Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in New York City.

Just last weekend, New Jersey native, Danis made his return to combat sports competition, fighting professional wrestling star and podcast host, Logan Paul in a tense, bad-blooded professional boxing match – suffering a disqualification loss in their Manchester showdown.

Prior and after the bout, Danis, a training partner of former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, called for multiple debuts in the Octagon – welcoming fights with the likes of Nate Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev, and Kevin Holland to name a few.

And off the back of his boxing match with Paul, it seems Danis will be free to test the waters and markets, landing his release from Bellator MMA officially.

“Dillon Danis is a free agent,” Ariel Helwani posted on his official X account. “Bellator officially released Danis this weekend, sources say.”

Dillon Danis is a free agent.



Bellator officially released Danis this weekend, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 22, 2023

A decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, Danis, who made his mixed martial arts debut back in 2018 with a first round toe hold submission win over Kyle Walker under the Bellator MMA banner, had been sidelined from combat sports competition amid a slew of knee injuries, undergoing multiple surgical procedures to address.

Dillon Danis calls for fight with Islam Makhachev after UFC 294

And off the back of his release from Bellator MMA, Danis has immediately took aim at last night’s UFC 294 headliner, Islam Makhachev, vowing to “play with” the lightweight champion, who stopped featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski with a thunderous first round high-kick KO in their title fight rematch.



“Unfinished Business,” Dillon Danis posted on his official X account. “Mark my words, I’ll play with this inbred.”

Unfinished Business. Mark my words, I'll play with this inbred. pic.twitter.com/mBHSHeQqd7 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 21, 2023

Would you like to see Dillon Danis make a move to the UFC?