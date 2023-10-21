Islam Makhachev retains title, stops Alexander Volkanovski with Brutal High Kick KO – UFC 294 Highlights

Undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev will likely traverse past his featherweight champion counterpart, Alexander Volkanovski in next week’s pound-for-pound rankings — stopping his rival in the pair’s rematch with a thunderous first round high-kick KO in the opening round of their UFC 294 headliner in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Makhachev, who entered tonight’s title fight rematch with featherweight champion, Volkanovski off the back of a close decision win over the Australian in Perth back in February of this year, lodges his second successful defense of the lightweight crown with his win over the former tonight in the Middle East.

Struggling to take down Volkanovski at the fence, Makhachev was actually reversed at the Octagon side, before he launched a heavy knee strike up the middle, while utilizing a grippy Thai clinch.

And soon thereafter, after initially going high and partially wide with a high-kick attempt, Makhachev landed clean at the fence with his second throw, opening a sizeable cut on the browline of Volkanovski and knocking him to the canvas, where he then finished with a slew of hammer fists to successfully defend his championship.

Below, catch the highlights from Islam Makhachev’s stunning KO win at UFC 294 tonight