Whilst knocking back and digging at incumbent WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has once more hit out at long-time Octagon rival, the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov, labelling him a “goat sh*gger”.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since he suffered a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier back in 2021 – fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the first round.

Expected to make a return next year rather than this, ex-two-weight champion, McGregor had called for a December return at UFC 296 – the promotion’s final flagship event of the year, in a welterweight fight against Michael Chandler, however, those calls have been axed by organizational brass.

Conor McGregor unleashes brutal accusation at arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov

And ahead of the above-mentioned, Morecambe native, Fury’s boxing return next month against former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, McGregor took aim at the boxing kingpin, as well as Nurmagomedov – accusing him of bestiality.

“Done it, done it,” Conor McGregor replied to Tyson Fury on his official X account in a now-deleted post. “Thought you said the goat sh*gger done it best, lad.” (H/T TalkSPORT)

Retiring from mixed martial arts competition back in 2020, Nurmagomedov, an inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame, called time on his illustrious career after unifying the lightweight titles with a submission win over then-interim champion, Justin Gaethje.

Sharing the Octagon in an infamous lightweight title fight back in 2018, Nurmagomedov, on that occasion, successfully defended the divisional crown with a fourth round neck crank submission win over the returning, McGregor as the pair clashed in one of the ugliest rivalries in the history of mixed martial arts.

5 years ago today, Conor McGregor was offering Proper 12 whisky to Khabib Nurmagomedov on his birthday.



Khabib refused to drink, as Khabib is a Muslim, and alcohol is prohibited in Islam.



Conor proceeds to call him “backwards” and insults him for refusing to drink.



Khabib… pic.twitter.com/vlm3yB2Vqa — عمر عثمان 🇦🇫 Mike Tyson’s Translator (@OmerOsman200) September 20, 2023

Forever clamoring for a potential rematch with Nurmagomedov amid the Russian’s retirement from the sport, McGregor has so far failed in his efforts, with the Dagestan grappling ace recently noting how he is aware how much fans are hoping to see him fight in the future once more.

