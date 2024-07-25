Chael Sonnen Talks Conor McGregor’s Injury: “Little bit of a miss”

Chael Sonnen has doubts over Conor McGregor’s injury.

McGregor was set to return to the Octagon at UFC 303 on June 29 against Michael Chandler in a highly-anticipated bout. However, the Irishman was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a broken pinky toe which many fans criticized him for.

The injury didn’t seem that serious to withdraw from a fight and UFC analyst Chael Sonnen has some legitimacy concerns over the injury.

“I’m looking out for his version of a discolored pinky toe that may or may not be broken,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel, via MMANews. “It wouldn’t explain the absence of a press conference, and that’s where you get jammed up. Where was it? Where could you have been that precluded you from coming to a press conference? You don’t have to drive yourself.

“You start running out of options, and so when you go with a discolored pinky toe that may or may not belong to you and may or may not be broken, I’m just wondering, in hindsight, do you look back on that and think it was a little bit of a miss because we’re not owed an explanation?,” Sonnen added.

Even though McGregor shared a photo of the injury, Sonnen still doesn’t think the injury is legit.

Conor McGregor plans to return later this year

Although Conor McGregor had to pull out of his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler due to an injury, the Irishman is confident he will return later this year.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back into the Octagon, handling my business with the Ultimate Fighting Championship and seeing what the future holds,” Conor McGregor said (via ABCNews).

Although McGregor says he will return later this year, the fight against Chandler is not booked, and when it will happen is unclear.

But, the Irishman is adamant he will fight again this year which is the first time he fights since breaking his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier.