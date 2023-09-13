Dillon Danis recently revealed that some hard sparring sessions with former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor have left him with a permanent lazy eye.

The subject was initially brought up courtesy of the promotion’s newly-minted bantamweight king, Sean O’Malley, who responded to an image shared by Danis of himself with a newborn baby on X. “You always have a lazy eye or just sometimes? Sorry high af right now can’t tell,” O’Malley questioned.

Danis responded to O’Malley’s inquiry, revealing that during McGregor’s training for his UFC 229 scrap with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the pair were sparring heavily which resulted in Danis breaking his orbital bone.

“Fun fact: In the lead-up to UFC 229, while doing hard sparring sessions with Conor for the Khabib fight, I broke my zygomatic arch and orbital bone, so I think I’m just stuck like this,” Danis revealed.

Dillon Danis joined McGregor’s team in 2016 to help the Irishman hone his ground game for his lightweight title tilt with Khabib Nurmagomedov. After ‘The Eagle’ submitted McGregor in the fourth round, Nurmagomedov famously climbed the cage and went after members of McGregor’s team, specifically Danis.

Dillon (Danis) was absolutely insulting Khabib, saying something to him and provoking him, and then Khabib just jumped over the cage and attacked him,” Joe Rogan said during the UFC 229 broadcast.

Dillon Danis’ Eye Injury Has Stopped Him From Competing… Occasionally

The eye injury didn’t stop Dillon Danis from moving forward with his own mixed martial arts career, scoring back-to-back first-round submissions under the Bellator banner in 2019. It’s been four years since fight fans have seen Danis compete, but that is scheduled to change on October 14 when Danis is expected to step inside the squared circle for a clash with social media sensation Logan Paul.

Dillon Danis and Paul have been at odds with one another ever since their bout was announced in August, much of it stemming from Danis’ non-stop trolling of Paul’s fiancée, Danish swimsuit model Nina Agdal. Danis has routinely poked fun at Agdal’s plethora of past partners, but he took things a bit too far when he shared an NSFW image of Agdal that was taken behind closed doors. As a result, Agdal has filed a lawsuit against Danis that could bring potential state and federal charges against the BJJ specialist.

That has seemingly left his fight with Danis up in the air, but so far everything has been full steam ahead. In fact, Danis and Paul have even agreed to run it back inside a cage no matter who wins on October 14. All Danis has to do is show up.

“Dillon, check this out,” Paul said during a heated face-to-face interview. “You’re obviously a sh*tbag, you’re obviously a piece of sh*t, but I’ll tell you what. If you show up to this fight October 14, I will rematch you in MMA.” The pair immediately shook hands, before Paul continued to attack his rival by calling him a “scumbag, piece of sh*t dirty f*cking a**hole.”