Dillon Danis Banned From Cornering Conor McGregor At UFC 246

Next week (Sat. January 18, 2020) Conor McGregor will make his return to the Octagon, however, it appears he’ll be without the services of Dillon Danis in his corner.

Danis has been a regular in the McGregor corner since his second fight with Nate Diaz back in 2016. However, after what happened last time Danis was in McGregor’s corner in 2018, it looks like things are about to change. Danis was attacked by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had just submitted McGregor in the fourth round of their UFC 229 main event, after Danis allegedly yelled a racial slur at him.

For his involvement in the incident, Danis was fined $7,500. However, per a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole, Danis has yet to pay that fine, and as a result, is barred from cornering McGregor next week.

“According to Bob Bennett, @dillondanis owes state of Nevada, NOT the athletic commission, $7,500 from his punishment in the #McGregorKhabib brawl at #UFC229. He will not be allowed to work @TheNotoriousMMA‘s corner at #UFC246 until he pays the fine.”

Danis recently recounted the incident in a recent interview, in which he claims, despite Nurmagomedov jumping after him, the Russian champ never connected on any shots.

“No, he didn’t connect,” Danis said. “You know what’s funny, when he jumped over the thing, and he had his feet and his arms up, so like, he didn’t really know what he was going to hit me with. So I was like, am I going to get kicked right now or punched? I kind of just blocked then I hit him with a right hand, and then I remember him coming forward, and I was uppercutting him, and then he was just trying to run away, and I was trying to grab his head.

“It was just a whole mayhem and then everybody was getting punched, and cops were going all over the place, and … he didn’t touch me at all. I remember hitting him with a good amount of shots, and then I just remember him trying to pull away and run away from me, and I was trying to cup his head and uppercut him. But it was mayhem. Everything happened so fast.”

