MMA legend Diego Sanchez has confirmed that he will retire after fighting one more time.

The Ultimate Fighter season one winner joined the UFC in 2005 and has enjoyed a fantastic career at the top of the sport. In his prime Sanchez fought for the lightweight title, falling short against BJ Penn at UFC 107. Sanchez boasts a resume filled with high profile wins over elite-level fighters including Nick Diaz, Joe Stevenson, Clay Guida, Paulo Thiago, and Takanori Gomi.

‘The Nightmare’ is past his prime at this point but is still able to beat UFC level welterweights. Sanchez has won three of his last five fights beating Michel Pereira, Mickey Gall, and Craig White. Since losing to Jake Matthews last time out the 39-year-old has been hinting that his retirement is coming soon.

On Sunday, Sanchez took to social media to confirm he’ll fight just one more time before calling it a career.

“It’s my last fight my heart path has changed, it’s time to heal not hurt! One more Nightmare to give! It is honestly in @danawhite hands who I fight, I have no choice in it nor do the match makers #endofanera,” Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

Sanchez has been looking for an opponent for some time and has previously called out Dan Hardy, Donald Cerrone, Demian Maia as well as Conor McGregor. Most recently he has been pursuing a bout with James Krause who had some harsh words to say about Joshua Fabia who is overseeing this final stage of Sanchez’s fight career.

