UFC Hall of Famer, Diego Sanchez is hoping to fight either Conor McGregor, Dan Hardy, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, or Demian Maia in his next bout

‘The Nightmare’ took to social media last night and called out the four men for a “legends fight”. Sanchez first took aim at former welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy who has talked openly about his desire to fight once again after an eight-year layoff.

“If @danhardymma wants his Combat death to be by me come on Dan just ask I’ll give you the warriors death you desire,” Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

“You’re a funny guy, @DiegoSanchezUFC… I can’t help but feel bad laughing at you though, when it’s clear that you need a serious psychological evaluation,” Hardy replied. “Was calling me out your own idea, or did you get help from that mystical yoga teacher guy that you keep in your pocket?

Sanchez later turned his attention to former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor who has previously called for a fight with the 38-year-old Ultimate Fighter winner, he wrote.

“What I know will break the Internet @TheNotoriousMMA let’s go????!!!”

In a series of tweets, Sanchez then expressed his preference for a “legends fight” and name dropped Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and Brazilian submission specialist Demian Maia, he wrote.

“Who wants it gets it. Anyone. I would prefer a legends fight. But if I gotta fight another 26 year old bring it. Cowboy salami I’m im. Maia.”

Sanchez is coming over a unanimous decision defeat against welterweight prospect Jake Matthews. The veteran has been enjoying some good form as of late. He beat Michel Pereira, Mickey Gall and Craig White to secure three wins in his last five fights.

Who do you want to see ‘The Nightmare’, Diego Sanchez fight next?