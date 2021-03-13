Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis will not sit and wait for another shot at UFC gold.

‘The Black Beast’ fell short in his first UFC title bid.

Lewis was outwrestled and quickly submitted by former dual-weight champion, Daniel Cormier in 2018.

Since then he has put together an impressive four-fight win streak.

The 36-year-old picked up the biggest win of his career last time out when he slept Curtis Blaydes with one punch at UFC Vegas 19.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Lewis spoke about what he wants next.

Most of all, it’s to stay busy and keep earning money.

“For me, I want to stay active,” Lewis told Rogan. “I don’t want to be waiting around to fight anyone, because I’m not young like I used to (be). So I don’t want to wait around and fight for the title or wait around to fight a certain opponent. I want to fight anyone who is ready.

“I know my window of time is closing to make money. I don’t have that much time left to make money, so I don’t want to just sit around.”

Ciryl Gane is a possible next opponent.

The undefeated Frenchman told LowKickMMA that he is open to a fight with Lewis, who also appears down to scrap.

“It all depends,” Lewis said. “I don’t know how the UFC wants to build up that Ciryl Gane guy or if they want to get him in there in the mix right away.

“I started getting tagged in the fight (clips on social media), because they said (Gane vs. Rozenstruik) still wasn’t worse than me and Francis. I’m like, ‘Damn. OK. Sh*t.’”

In an ideal world, Ngannou would win the heavyweight belt by beating Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

Lewis would then rematch the Cameroonian power puncher with the title on the line.

“Yes for sure (we need a rematch),” Lewis said. “I’ve got to get that one (again). Yeah (I would like him next).” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Who do you want to see Derrick Lewis fight next?