Demetrius “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, one the best MMA fighters of all time, has called for the UFC to make its next super fight. Mighty Mouse called for the middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis, who just defended his title against Sean Strickland at UFC 312, to face off against the former middleweight champion and current Light heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira.

In an interview with MMA Guru, the two would go on to discuss the circumstances that would be needed for the two to face off properly. Mighty Mouse would go on to say:

I think if those two can get past their next opponents, you do DDP versus Alex Pereira, just because I don’t know how much longer Alex P is gonna be around. Right? “

If he beats Ankalaev, I don’t know who’s next for him that’s a big name that can sell. And then you give DDP the opportunity to become—you know, he’s beaten Sean Strickland twice, he’s beaten Izzy Adesanya, he’s finished Izzy.

“And if he beats Khamzat, it’s like—he’s beaten Rob Whittaker. He’s pretty much beaten everybody in the middleweight division besides Nassourdine Imavov. I think you do that superfight.” “Do it at MSG for the end of 2025. I mean, that might be too soon, but start 2026 off with a bang with those two guys fighting. I mean, is there anyone left?”

The former ONE and UFC champion’s fantasy timeline of events shows how he loves combat sports as much as any hardcore MMA fan. As a solid reminder, although he can kill us in 30 seconds with his ninja-like skills, Mighty Mouse is a fan too deep down.

Demetrius “Mighty Mouse” Johnson plants the seed of an incredible super fight.

Alex Pereira is arguably the face of the UFC at the moment, with his historic run through the promotion. That, along with his fan-friendly style, one-punch KO power, and never being in a boring fight. It’s easy to see why he’s captured the hearts and minds of fans on his journey to legendary status.

Meanwhile, on the other end, Dricus Du Plessis went from an awkward fighter many saw as fodder for the top fighters at middleweight. Only for him to defeat them quite handily and silence the critics, although some still doubt him as the fight with Khamzat Chimaev looms in the not-so-distant future. However, for this fight to happen, both have to at least get past their next opponents.

The horrifying Khamzat Chimaev for Dricus Du Plessis, and the Technically complete and dangerous Magomed Ankalaev for Alex Pereira. A super fight for the ages could be next if they both succeed.

So, hopefully, if the Greatest of all time, Demetrius Mighty Mouse Johnson, is correct about the path to this fight, then we can start calling him Mystic Mouse.