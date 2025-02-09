Alex Pereira offers Dricus du Plessis title fight after UFC 312: ‘Let’s make it happen at 205lbs’

Off the back of his UFC 312 victory overnight, Dricus du Plessis may get his wish at a second title charge in the promotion, with current light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira offering the South African the chance to take him on for his championship next.

Headlining the promotion’s return ‘Downunder’, undisputed middleweight champion, du Plessis retained his divisional crown with an impressive unanimous decision win over two-fight rival, Sean Strickland in the pair’s rematch, outworking and outstriking the challenge over the course of five rounds.

And handing the title chaser some massive adversity in the third round, du Plessis landed flush with a huge overhand right shot, fracturing Strickland’s nose and sending blood gushing down his face for the remaining two championship rounds.

Riding out a decision win over Strickland to rack up his second title fight victory over the outspoken American challenger, du Plessis immediately switched focus to a pairing with the above-mentioned, Pereira — who cornered Strickland overnight, in a bid to become a two-weight champion.

Alex Pereira open to Dricus du Plessis fight after UFC 313 return

“This is another one of my Achilles [quotes], and since he’s standing across the Octagon, is there no one else?” Dricus du Plessis told Daniel Cormier during his post-fight interview, while glaring at light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira. Is there no one else?”

"Is there no one else?"



Dricus Du Plessis had a message for former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira 👀 #UFC312 pic.twitter.com/e2U22aceU4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 9, 2025

And during an interview with Full Send MMA backstage following UFC 312, Pereira revealed that he has agreed with du Plessis to meet next for his light heavyweight crown — after he takes on Russian rival, Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 next month.

“Let’s make it happen at 205… Absolutely, of course, we are focused for March 8th, but since this happened right now, we couldn’t let it pass, we shook hands, so we deal,” Alex Pereira said of a future fight with Dricus du Plessis.”