“I’m Not the Best Flyweight Anymore” Demetrious Johnson Responds to Pantoja’s Callout with Modesty

Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson has officially responded to the callout issued by UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 310 and just says that he’s not the best anymore.

Demetrious Johnson Not the Best says ‘Mighty Mouse’

Former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson held onto the title for a record-setting 11 consecutive defenses before making the move to ONE Championship, where he continued to prove his dominance by winning the ONE Flyweight World Championship and retired earlier this year.

Brazil’s Alexandre Pantoja captured the UFC Flyweight title in July 2023 by defeating Brandon Moreno and has since defended it successfully twice. He has been steadily establishing his own legacy in the flyweight division. After his last title defense at UFC 310, Pantoja called out ‘Mighty Mouse.’ Demetrious Johnson.

In response to Pantoja’s recent callout, Demetrious Johnson was unequivocal about his decision to retire. Speaking about his choice to leave the sport, ‘Mighty Mouse’ explained, “When I made that decision, that I don’t care to fight anymore, I gave myself a full-blown year, a full-blown-year, to see if I would miss it. And I didn’t miss it.” He emphasized that his decision to retire wasn’t about avoiding competition but about creating a more sustainable future for himself.

‘Mighty Mouse’ continued:

“What I thought was more badass than being the best fighter in the world, I think it’s more badass to build an empire. If you’re an athlete and you are winning and you rely on the money you earn from winning, once you lose that fight half your pay is gone. Once any champion loses a fight, half their pay is gone. But that’s the beautiful thing that made me want to retire is that I don’t want to rely on my body or me being the best in the world in order to pay my bills.”

While acknowledging Pantoja’s impressive career, Johnson made it clear that he has no intention of returning to the sport. “I’m so happy for Alexandre Pantoja. I’m happy he just got his third title defense. I am not the best flyweight in the world anymore… And I’m happy to be retired. I ain’t going to be no Jose Aldo, I ain’t going to be no Donald Cerrone coming back to fighting. Ain’t no point to coming back to fighting.”

Fans will have to settle for watching Pantoja continue to build his legacy as the reigning UFC Flyweight Champion, while Johnson enjoys his well-deserved retirement.