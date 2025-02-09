Magomed Ankalaev mocks Alex Pereira for attending UFC 312 in Sydney: ‘He forgets he’s fighting for his life’

ByRoss Markey
Incoming UFC 313 headliner, Magomed Ankalaev has once more reignited his bitter feud with Alex Pereira ahead of their heated undisputed light heavyweight title clash next month in Las Vegas — claiming the Brazilian should be focused on their pairing rather than travelling to Australia to take in UFC 312 overnight.

Ankalaev, a former vacant light heavyweight title challenger and the current number one ranked contender at 205lbs, is slated to return on March 8. against arch-nemesis, Pereira — attempting to finally scoop the undisputed championship in the pair’s overdue grudge fight.

Sidelined since last October, Russian standout, Ankalaev turned in a forgettable — albeit dominant unanimous decision win over fellow European contender, Aleksandar Rakic to retain his status as number one contender to boot.

Magomed Ankalaev launches latest tirade at Alex Pereira

And hitting out at Pereira overnight — with the former cornering UFC 312 headliner, Sean Strickland in a decision title fight loss to Dricus du Plessis, Ankalaev warned the Brazilian he would be “fighting for his life” when they share the Octagon, and urged him to focus on preparation rather than travel.

“I never wanna hurt someone in my life like I want hurt Alex (Pereira),” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account. “He is a fake humble boy.”

@AlexPereiraUFC this guy keep traveling and he forget he will be fighting for his life March 8.” Magomed Ankalaev wrote. “He will never be the same after this fight @danawhite mark my word.”

“I’ve been climbing mountain chopping, wood, swimming, in freezing lake and Alex been dancing and making video like TikTok chick,” Magomed Ankalaev continued.

