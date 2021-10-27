The celebratory tenth-year anniversary ONE: X event hosted by ONE Championship has been postponed from its slated December 5. landing pad, due to a recent viral outbreak in the promotion’s home country of Singapore.



The event, which was scheduled to take place on December 5. and featured a special rules matchup between Flyweight Grand Prix victor and former UFC flyweight titleholder, Demetrious Johnson as well as Muay Thai practitioner, the decorated, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, has now been officially postponed until the early stages of next year, amid a record-high viral outbreak in Singapore.



ONE: X officially postponed until early 2022 following viral outbreak in Singapore.



ONE Championship president, Chatri Sityodtong released an official statement this afternoon on his Facebook page, confirming that the anniversary event had been halted and subsequently postponed as a result of the viral outbreak.



“BREAKING NEWS: Due to the record high outbreak in Singapore, ONE: X will now take place early next year instead of December 5.,” Sityodtong’s statement read. “The Singapore Government continues to do an extraordinary job in managing the situation for the country. I am full of gratitude and appreciation for its incredible leadership and excellence. Please note that our regular shows for November and December are expected to continue as per usual. It is a tricky time for everyone in Singapore, but I am confident that we will all get through these times by working together with compassion, resilience, creativity, and patience. Majulah Singapura!“

“ONE: X is not only a celebration of our tenth year anniversary, but it is also going to be the biggest event in our history. DJ vs. Rodtang, Fernandes vs. Lineker, and Le vs. Tonon are just a few fights on this mega card. I cannot wait to unveil what else we have in store for fans with ONE: X. Stay tuned for more exciting news!“

Along with the highly-anticipated matching of Johnson and Rodtang, the promotion is also expected to field an undisputed bantamweight title fight between two-time division best, Bibiano Fernandes, as well as the surging knockout ace, former UFC bantamweight contender, John Lineker.



In a featherweight title bout, Thanh Le was scheduled to defend his title opposite surging Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player, New Jersey native, Garry Tonon — with that bout including the aforenoted pairings of Fernandes and Lineker, as well as Johnson and Rodtang now all postponed.