Rodtang Jitmuangnon notes that Demetrious Johnson is a “legend” but refuses to put the former UFC flyweight champion on a pedestal ahead of their special hybrid rules fight on December 5 at ONE X.

The rounds are scheduled for three minutes. Rounds one and three will be contested under the ONE Muay Thai ruleset and rounds two and four will be contested under the ONE MMA ruleset

During a recent interview with LowKickMMA, Rodtang admitted that his goal is to finish ‘Mighty Mouse’ in the first frame, although he recognizes that might not be possible.

“Yeah of course, but you know depends on the game in that night,” Rodtang said. “If I can’t finish him in the first round, at least I’ll try to make him tired, then the second round he has less power. “

The Muay Thai phenom understands that his MMA skills are lacking so he will look to be more defensive than offensive if they see a second round at ONE X later this year.

“For (the) second round, I know that my MMA skill is very basic and do not continue training on a daily basis, so I probably need to plan more on defense, I probably start the game with striking.”

Rodtang has nothing but respect for his opponent but says he sees weaknesses in the game of Johnson.

“DJ is a legend, however, he has some weaknesses,” Rodtang said.

The 24-year-old is the currently ONE Championship flyweight titleholder in Muay Thai. Last time out, Rodtang put on a dominant display over three rounds to beat Daniel Williams.

‘Mighty Mouse’ will be competing for the first time since suffering the first KO loss of his career. The former UFC flyweight champ was stopped by Adriano Moraes when he challenged for ONE Championship gold at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore back in April.

Who do you think will be victorious on December 5? Rodtang Jitmuangnon or Demetrious Johnson?