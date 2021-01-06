UFC flyweight revelation, Deiveson ‘Deus Da Garra’ Figueiredo is set to earn pay-per-view points going forward following two successive event headliners, as the promotion’s undisputed flyweight champion.



Figueiredo, who was the consensus 2020 Fighter of the Year, picked up three victories over the course of the year, as well as a candidate for Fight of the Year with his majority draw result against Brandon ‘The Assassin Baby’ Moreno at the promotion’s final flagship event of the annum at UFC 256 on December 12.



The Para native headlined UFC 255 in November against short-notice replacement, Alex Perez, and following a stunning opening-round guillotine victory, signed to match with fellow main card feature, Moreno that same night, just twenty-two days later at UFC 256.

Battling through some stomach issues and a severe case of dehydration the night before his walk against Moreno, Figueiredo battled over five gruelling rounds against Tijuana challenger, Moreno to retain his championship in an instant classic majority draw judging.

Remaining unbeaten in 2020, Figueiredo had scored a pair of stoppage wins over veteran, multiple-time title chaser, Joseph Benavidez in February at UFC Fight Night Norfolk in a second-round knockout win over the Texan, ultimately failing to nab the vacant flyweight crown after tipping the scales the day before.

In July, Figueiredo was finally strapped with 125-pound gold in an even more dominant, one-sided rear-naked choke victory over Benavidez again.



Earning a post-fight bonus from UFC president, Dana White in cash following UFC 256, Figueiredo’s manager, Wallid Ismail recently detailed how going forward, his client is slated to receive pay-per-view points to boot.



“The guy (Deiveson Figueiredo) was sick and still fought so the pay-per-view wouldn’t lose it’s main event,” Ismail said during a recent interview with MMA Fighting.”It was a draw but (the UFC) saw it as a win for us, and now they said he deserves the pay-per-view (points). The UFC really values a complete athlete, one that sells. You can’t be good but not sell. That’s why selling matters so much. That’s what I always tell my athletes.“



Hoping to re-run his pairing with Moreno before the summer, Figueiredo has also been linked with a potential showdown with former bantamweight champion Cody ‘No Love’ Garbrandt, before former two-weight world champion, Henry ‘Triple C’ Cejudo also called for a matchup with the Brazilian.



One of the most captivating talents on the promotion’s books, Figueiredo appears to be the catalyst for the retention of the UFC’s flyweight ranks. With the weight class consistently lined up for the chopping block over the last twenty-four months following the culmination of Demetrious Johnson’s prolonged reign, and the aforenoted, Cejudo assumption — the Brazilian’s fight finishing style has caught the eye.