It was kind of obvious but UFC president Dana White has confirmed it — a rematch will be next for Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

The pair fought to a majority decision draw in the UFC 256 headliner on Saturday night in what was one of the greatest fights in UFC history.

It was expected that Cody Garbrandt would face the winner in a potential March date, but that’s out of the question now as a rematch between Figueiredo and Moreno is the only step to take according to White and pretty much everyone else in the combat sports world.

“I mean we gotta give these guys some time off but you absolutely, positively do that rematch,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “That’s another fun fight for us all to look forward to in 2021.”

It seems even Garbrandt acknowledges that he won’t get the title shot as he called for a March fight with Henry Cejudo instead following the fight.

And considering Figueiredo and Moreno both fought on less than a months’ notice having competed at UFC 255, nobody would complain if the duo needed a couple months off.

It looks like that will be the case regardless as Figueiredo has already been hospitalized after already being hospitalized the previous night due to a stomach infection. Moreno, meanwhile, suffered a number of injuries and will likely be on the sidelines for a bit.

Regardless, how excited are you for the potential rematch in 2021?