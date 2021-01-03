Deiveson Figueiredo has called on the UFC to create a BMF belt for the lower weight classes and suggested he and former dual weight king Henry Cejudo should square off for the title.

Figueiredo enjoyed an impressive 2020 winning the 125lb belt, picking up stoppage wins in three fights as well as drawing with Brandon Moreno in one of the best fights of the year at UFC 256 in December. The Brazilian enjoyed such a bumper year he beat out Jan Blachowicz, Kevin Holland, Israel Adesanya and Khabib Nurmagomedov to be named LowKickMMA’s Fighter of the Year.

The flyweight champion suggested to MMA Fighting that the UFC should make another BMF belt that would be available to fighters in the lower weight classes, he said.

“[I want] a superfight for the ‘BMF’ belt. If the UFC wants this, I’m in. It would be another great fight to add to my game. They could do a belt between the 125 and 135 divisions, set up a weight and see who’s the baddest motherfucker in the lightweights. I want to fight Cejudo, man. He talks a lot, he’s always talking about everyone, so I want to stop this guy. I want to shut his mouth.”

Cejudo retired from fighting back in May after stopping bantamweight great Dominick Cruz inside two rounds at UFC 249. ‘Triple C’ has stayed relevant ever since by talking up match-ups with a bunch of top-level fighters across several different weight classes.

The Olympic gold medallist took to social media to suggest a fight with Figueiredo would be easy work, he wrote.

“I see you are an expert on blowing because your last fight sucked. And this is your fighter of the year @danawhite? I’d knock is ass out in 1 and that is 1 minute! #rentachamp @Daico_Deiveson”

