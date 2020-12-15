Incumbent UFC flyweight champion, Deiveson ‘Deus Da Garra’ Figueiredo’s manager, Wallid Ismail, has shed light on a “nightmare” medical situation the night before this client’s UFC 256 title defence against challenger, Brandon ‘The Assassin Baby’ Moreno last weekend — which almost forced him from the clash.



Figueiredo, who had stunningly made the flyweight limit of 125-pounds for the second time in just twenty-one-days, was like Moreno, making a quickfire Octagon return following his first successful title defence against Alex Perez at UFC 255 in late November.



Going five gruelling rounds with Tijuana native, Moreno, Figueiredo managed to come away with his champion status intact via a close majority draw, after referee Jason Herzog deducted a point from the gold holder due to an accidental groin strike.

Engaging with the former LFA flyweight titleholder over the course of the twenty-five minute period, Figueiredo was more than active in the pocket, launching damaging hooks as Moreno somehow managed to weather the storm time and time again — even stunning the Brazilian in some back-and-forths.



After the Fight of the Year contender, Figueiredo detailed to UFC colour-commentator, Joe Rogan that he had spent the early hours of the morning in a medical facility, with what he suspected was a stomach infection.



Speaking with ESPN MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani, Figueiredo’s manager, Ismail shed light on the condition the Para native was enduring — comparing the whole situation to a “nightmare” as the former dealt with dehydration.

Manager @WallidJfc describes the "30 hour nightmare" ⁠— including two trips to the hospital — that nearly forced @Daico_Deiveson out of his #UFC256 title fight. pic.twitter.com/Ydc5PfThKJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 15, 2020



“It was thirty-hours of (a) nightmare,” Ismail said. “When he (Deiveson Figueiredo) ate the soup, everything fell apart. He threw up a little bit and it started the nightmare. We get out from there, we go direct to the hospital.“



Ismail then told how Figueiredo had woken up with a bloated stomach, and he was forced to contact UFC officials to notify them of his client’s condition — with fear the main event clash would be shelved.



“His belly’s this size,” Ismail explained as he extended his arms outward. “Everybody was like, ‘He’s not going to fight.’ I called the UFC and said, ‘Hey man, the guy is really bad right now.’ We get to the hospital at 2:30 a.m., unbelievable. He said he could feel a lot of pain. I said, ‘The fight is gone.’“



As Figueiredo tried to deal with the pain and discomfort, he spoke with Ismail and explained how he wanted to save the pay-per-view event rather than exiting the contest on short notice.

“He looked at me, ‘Yes, I’m going to do it,’” Ismail explained. “Now he’s going to fight. The mindset of everybody is war, we’re going to war.“