Ahead of their verbally agreed UFC 256 meeting on December 12 – flyweight champion, Deiveson ‘Deus Da Garra’ Figueiredo, and challenger, Brandon ‘The Assassin Baby’ Moreno, seem to share quite a personal rivalry, with the Brazilian titleholder claiming he’s going to “destroy” the number-one contender in less than twenty days.

Headlining UFC 255 on Saturday at the UFC Apex, Figueiredo managed to score a highlight-reel first-round guillotine over short-notice challenger, Alex Perez, lodging his first successful flyweight title defence.

Taking featured preliminary headlining status, number-one contender, Moreno retained his status as incoming title challenger when pitted with streaking up and comer, Brandon Royval – finishing the Marc Montoya trainee with a flurry of ground strikes, after the latter had suffered a nasty dislocation of his right shoulder, which was later relocated by his coach in the Octagon.

In stunning fashion, UFC president Dana White revealed to media how the promotion was planning on keeping Figueiredo in the United States rather than allowing him to return to his native Brazil, in the hopes to book him opposite, Moreno just twenty-one days later.

With the pair verbally agreeing to meet on December 12, the UFC 256 card seems to have regained at least one title matchup, following the ultimate postponement of the scheduled bantamweight clash of reigning gold holder, Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan, and standout contender, Aljamain ‘Funk Master’ Sterling.

Speaking with media following his stunning submission success against Perez, Figueiredo detailed how he plans to “destroy” the 26-year-old Tijuana born finisher.

“I think I’m going to destroy him (Brandon Moreno),” Figueiredo said. “If I touch him, I’m going to break him. Just touching him. Because Brandon Moreno talk (sic) a lot of bad things about me. I have a personal problem with Brandon Moreno. I think I’m going to destroy Brandon Moreno in December. But I want the boss to show the desire to see this fight.”

Figueiredo, who had the opportunity to claim vacant flyweight title spoils at UFC Fight Night Norfolk in February, seen that chance pass by after he tipped the scales at 127.5-pounds – and ahead of a quick turnaround next month, claims Moreno will feel the same pressure as him to make adequate championship weight in such short notice.

“The pressure I’m going to have to get the weight, he’s going to have [as well],” Figueiredo explained. “We’re in the same spot, It’s a war for both sides. If I have pressure, he’s going to have pressure.” (H/T MMA Fighting)