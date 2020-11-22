UFC Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will remain in Las Vegas following his successful title defense against Alex Perez to face the number one contender Brandon Moreno in December.

During the UFC 255 post-fight press conference UFC President Dana White shared that the company will be working to book the champion for his next title defense as soon as possible. He also shared that this would be against Moreno who also fought on UFC 255 against Brandon Royval.

“we are going to keep him here, he’s not going back to Brazil we are going to turn him right around.” White said.

After being asked a timeframe for the bout White shared that they are working on getting it done for December, however, he was not specific whether it would be on the December 12 UFC 256 PPV or the stacked December 19 card to close out the year.

In the featured prelim, Moreno and Royval went to war for the whole round it lasted to a fairly evenly matched exchange before a scramble saw Moreno end up on top and able to finish the fight via ground and pound.

Following this victory, Moreno spoke during his post-fight interview calling for the title shot of which he spoke before his fight saying he rightfully deserved it.

At UFC 255 Figueiredo defended his title against Perez who was ranked number four at the time of the fight. What began as a competitive start to the fight saw Figueiredo scramble from a takedown before locking up a guillotine choke and getting the submission.

During the champion’s post-fight interview he also called for the fight against Moreno stating that he is the rightful next title challenger. This despite Figueiredo originally being scheduled to face former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. Prior to the event, Garbrandt was forced to pull from the fight leaving the spot open for Perez to challenge for the title.