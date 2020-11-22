And Still. Deiveson ‘Deus Da Garra’ Figueiredo remains the undisputed UFC flyweight champion via a stunning opening-round guillotine win over Colin Oyama product, Alex Perez, with less than two minutes elapsed in the opening round.

From his usual southpaw approach, Figueiredo scored a whipping round kick to the body, before Perez counter with a right-hook of his own. Initiating the wrestling exchanges, Perez had Figueiredo on his back for a moment after a brief heel-hook attempt, but unfortunately for the Team Oyama mainstay, fell into Figueiredo’s almost at this stage, patented guillotine from full-guard.

Almost squeezing his head free, Perez moved to an almost seated position as Figueiredo held on from the bottom, with the Dana White‘s Contender Series alum forced to tap as Figueiredo scored the first successful defence at the premier time of asking.

Forcing Perez’s hand to utilize his wrestling early due to his immense power, Figueiredo found the ultimage tide turning leverage when the Lemoore native elevated, resulting in the finish.

Already lining up his next title defence, Figueiredo spoke with UFC colour-commentator, Joe Rogan afterwards, calling for a pairing with fellow UFC 255 feature, Brandon ‘The Assassin Baby’ Moreno – who retained his number-one contender status earlier tonight with a late first-round stoppage of Brandon Royval.

Below, check out the highlights from Figueiredo’s quickfire successful title defence against Perez.

Deiveson Figueiredo remains the King of the 125lbs division 👑



The champ gets it done in one! 👏#UFC255 pic.twitter.com/RUIP9iNCAM — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 22, 2020

"I want to face Brandon Moreno, Dana make this happen. That's the fight that I want to happen."



The God of War Deiveson Figueiredo is here to take on all worthy contenders 🏆#UFC255 pic.twitter.com/4e5kc0o6ZS — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 22, 2020