“I’m going to drive my fist through your face” – Darren Till responds to Marvin Vettori’s ‘irrelevant’ comments

Marvin Vettori made some comments recently on his middleweight contemporary Darren Till. While ‘The Italian Dream’ is preparing for his UFC Paris showdown against Robert Whittaker this weekend, he made some scorching remarks on his formerly booked opponent during the pre-fight press conference.

Vettori and ‘The Gorilla’ were booked to meet in April of 2021, however, the English-born Till was forced to withdraw from this fight due to a collarbone injury. Over a year later, Vettori says he has been calling out anyone in the middleweight division for a fight, except Till. The 28-year-old Vettori had this to say about the Englishman:

“I don’t think I ever even called out Darren Till. Like he’s actually completely irrelevant at this point. I think in the division he’s literally zero. Delusional also … He’s done. To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever going to come back.”

See his full press conference below:

Darren Till responds to Marvin Vettori

The British fighter Till heard the words from Vettori and did not take too kindly to them. In response to his former booked opponent, the 29-year-old spoke with Brett Okamoto of ESPN and said:

“Marvin, listen, you big stupid b*stard: I wish you all the best this week in your fight. I hope you do really well because you’re a great fighter. But let’s get one thing straight, brother: Right – I’m 29. When I’m healthy, it’s just fight, fight, fight. That’s all I’ll be doing. There’s nothing I think about more than just fighting, so what are you talking about, mate? Stop trying to put me down, you big stupid orc b*stard, because we’re going to meet one day and I’m going to drive my fist through your face.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie]

Darren Till is currently training alongside UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev to help get him prepared for his UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz. As for in Octagon action, ‘The Gorilla’ has not returned to the UFC since his last two consecutive losses, the most recent being in late 2021.

Meanwhile ‘The Italian Dream’ Marvin Vettori will be fighting to get back into the title picture as he faces former UFC Middleweight World Champion ‘The Reaper’ Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Night this weekend.

See Darren Till’s comments below: