Darren Till Was Arrested In Stockholm For A DUI, According To Reports

UFC Middleweight Darren Till was arrested back in July by Stockholm police for drinking while driving.

According to the reports by Expressen, Till was arrested at night, July 31st. Till was originally pulled over for speeding, but was then arrested under the suspicion of drinking and driving. Till had admitted that he had a few drinks while at a restaurant, but he blew over three times the legal limit, when he was issued a breathalyzer test. The report claimed that he was “noticeably intoxicated”, before the test was even administered.

Till originally stated that the woman he was with was driving, but the woman denied that and later Till retracted his statement and admitted that he was the one behind the wheel. It is unclear the penalty and how much Till was forced to pay for the fine.

Darren Till was forced out of his July 23rd bout with Jack Hermansson due to an injury

Till was initially coming off an injury he suffered in his loss to Derek Brunson. Till had torn his ACL in that fight, and fought hard to get back to his fighting self. Till had been grinding in the gym with his new training partner Khamzat Chimaev, as he looks to make a championship contending run in the middleweight division.

Till had formerly made a title run in the welterweight division, when he first bursted on the scene in the UFC. He was even compared to Conor McGregor at the time, but most believe the UFC rushed him into a title shot. His boastful personality being the main contributor to giving him a shot at the belt. Tyron Woodley made quick work of him in that fight and was able to retain his title.

Till is a fan favorite, especially in his home country of England. Many fans were upset when he was forced to pull out, as he was the co-main event of that bout at the O2 Arena in London.