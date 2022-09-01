Marvin Vettori doubts fighting future of ‘delusional’ Darren Till amid injury setback: ‘He’s done’

Ahead of his high-profile UFC Paris co-main event this weekend in the promotion’s first outing in France, one-time middleweight title challenger, Marvin Vettori has distanced himself from a future rescheduling against Darren Till – claiming the Liverpool native is “done” at the highest level amid another recent injury setback.

Vettori, a one-time title challenger at the middleweight limit, is scheduled to co-headline at the Accor Arena this weekend in Paris – tackling soon-to-be common-foe, and former undisputed champion, Robert Whittaker.

The Trento native most recently headlined a UFC Vegas 41 back in October of last year recent UFC 278 co-headliner, Paulo Costa, securing a unanimous decision win in an impromptu light heavyweight matchup.

Marvin Vettori insists Darren Till is “done” at the highest level of the sport

Once booked to headline a UFC on ABC card against Till in April of last year, a fractured collarbone forced the Team Kaobon trainee’s withdrawal against Vettori. And in the time since, continued injury setbacks lead Vettori to believe the former welterweight title chaser is “done” at the elite level in the UFC.

“I don’t think I’ve ever even called out Darren Till,” Marvin Vettori told assembled media during his media availability on Wednesday. “He’s completely irrelevant at this point, I think, in the division. He’s literally zero – delusional also. How are we even talking about him? We only talk about him because he’s helping Khamzat (Chimaev) get ready, but he hasn’t been fighting in a long time.”

“He’s done,” Marvin Vettori said. “To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever going to come back with any sort of decent opponent so that fight doesn’t make any sense (to me).”

Sidelined since a one-sided third round rear-naked choke to Derek Brunson atop UFC Vegas 36 last September, Till, who was recently arrested in Stockholm, Sweden for drink driving in July – was forced from a UFC London co-headliner with Jack Hermansson due to another injury.