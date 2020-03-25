Darren Till Jokingly Sends Warning To Israel Adesanya

Spread the word!













Darren Till and Israel Adesanya continue to slide into each other’s Instagram DMs.

With both fighters now in the same division, they have begun interacting more with Till first sliding in to the UFC middleweight champion’s DMs on Christmas. Adesanya returned the favor last month ahead of UFC 248 when he sent a video message to Till.

The latest instance was a week ago when Adesanya shared a video message from Till jokingly warning him that he was coming for him and his title.

For now, Adesanya is expected to defend his middleweight title against Paulo Costa. Till, meanwhile, is scheduled to face Robert Whittaker at UFC Dublin on August 15 later this year.

Should both fighters win their respective matchups, we could finally be in store for an Adesanya vs. Till title fight.

It’s a contest the Liverpool native has long believed is destined to happen:

“Yeah, it’s gotta happen,” Till said after his win over Kelvin Gastelum back at UFC 244 in November. “I said in the press conference about Israel, mate, people got to stop doubting these type of people. Israel is unbeaten, so there ain’t no blueprint out there to beat him yet. So all these people need to stop saying that sh*t. Me and Israel need to fight.

“I need to provide this blueprint. It’s not about the belt, it’s about the destiny. Because he knows, he’ll come in the studio and tell you, me and him are meant to fight at some point. And you know, we’ll see, we’ll f*cking see after I get off these crutches first. But we’re meant to fight.”

Now healthy and confident at middleweight, “The Gorilla” likes his chances against “The Last Stylebender” as well.

I love u too but he fucking won’t, not a single chance in hell.

Healthy till at middleweight with this new improved mind set to training and all other things. Not a FUCKING chance! — Darren Till (@darrentill2) March 24, 2020

Do you think we’ll see Adesanya vs. Till in the future? Who do you have winning?