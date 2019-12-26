Darren Till Slid Into Israel Adesanya’s DMs On Christmas (Photo)

Spread the word!













Darren Till decided to slide into UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s DMs on Christmas day.

Adesanya later shared the exchange with Till wishing him a Merry Christmas before jokingly demanding for the middleweight strap.

You can see the message below:

Screengrab via MMA Junkie

Till, of course, recently moved up to the middleweight division last month when he defeated Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision at UFC 244.

As a result, the Briton inserted himself into title contention with a potential fight against Adesanya in the future looming. Till even believes they were destined to fight:

“Yeah, it’s gotta happen,” Till said after his win over Gastelum. “I said in the press conference about Israel, mate, people got to stop doubting these type of people. Israel is unbeaten, so there ain’t no blueprint out there to beat him yet. So all these people need to stop saying that sh*t. Me and Israel need to fight.

“I need to provide this blueprint. It’s not about the belt, it’s about the destiny. Because he knows, he’ll come in the studio and tell you, me and him are meant to fight at some point. And you know, we’ll see, we’ll f*cking see after I get off these crutches first. But we’re meant to fight.”

Do you think we’ll see these two fight soon?