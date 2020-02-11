Darren Till Shares Hilarious Video Israel Adesanya DM’d Him

Spread the word!













Darren Till and Israel Adesanya know that, one day, they’ll likely need to fight each other inside the UFC’s Octagon.

However, that hasn’t stopped the two from being friendly with one another. Recently, Till took to social media to share a private video Adesanya sent him on Instagram. Adesanya asked if he’d be seeing Till at UFC 248, or if the Englishman was still having Visa issues. Check out the video below.

Adesanya is currently slated to defend his middleweight championship in the main event of the UFC 248 pay-per-view (PPV) event on March 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He’ll take on Yoel Romero in a matchup that many suggest will be the most difficult stylistic test “Stylebender” has seen to date. Also rumored for the card is a middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Darren Till.

The winner of Cannonier and Till could very well be next in line to challenge Adesanya for the middleweight championship should he get past Romero. Of course, there’s always the injured Paulo Costa to consider in the mix. It will be interesting to see how things play out in the next few months.

What do you think about Adesanya and Till’s friendly exchange through social media?