Former UFC welterweight championship challenger, Darren Till has praised Israel Adesanya’s ability as a fighter ahead of the latter’s return to the Octagon at UFC 287, however, has claimed the former champion is the “cringiest” fighter on the billing, taking aim at his persona.

Till, a former welterweight title challenger and middleweight contender under the banner of the UFC, departed the organization earlier this year upon request from the Liverpool native, who stressed his intentions to see to a knee injury which has plagued his career over the last three years.

Most recently featuring on the main card of UFC 282 back in December of last year, Till, 30, suffered an eventual third round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis.

The rear-naked choke defeat to the South African followed a run of another submission loss against the veteran, Derek Brunson, and a decision blemish against former champion, Robert Whittaker on ‘Fight Island’ in 2020 – where Darren Till initially suffered his niggling knee injury.

Forever linked with a fight against City Kickboxing slickster, Adesanya, Till who has even called for a future Anfield showdown with the former champion, and claimed he would return to the UFC in two to three years and win middleweight gold, took aim at the former’s wearing of a dog collar to yesterday’s press conference.

“He’s (Israel Adesanya) a good fight, man,” Darren Till tweeted. “But f*ck, he is the most cringiest about. I’m dying inside.”

Taking main event honors at UFC 287 this weekend in Miami, Florida – former undisputed middleweight champion, Adesanya attempts to kick off a second undisputed title reign, as he draws career-foe and so-far insurmountable hurdle, Alex Pereira.

Darren Till set for move to squared circle

As for Till, the Team Kaobon staple confirmed recently, amid speculation, that he would be turning his hand to professional boxing in his return to combat sports later this year.