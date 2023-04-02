Former undisputed UFC welterweight title challenger and former middleweight contender, Darren Till has confirmed that he will be transitioning to professional boxing in his return to combat sports later this year, following his departure from the Dana White-led promotion earlier this annum.

Till, 30, who most recently featured at UFC 282 back in December of last year, suffered his third consecutive loss in the form of a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to surging South African middleweight contender, Dricus du Plessis.

The defeat came off the back of a submission loss to Derek Brunson, and a unanimous decision defeat against former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker.

Plagued by a series of injuries – including a debilitating knee injury suffered in his ‘Fight Island’ judging loss to Whittaker in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Till confirmed how he had requested his UFC release following his loss to du Plessis.

Darren Till remains confident of winning a UFC middleweight title

Confirming his intentions to return to the organization, Team Kaobon staple, Till claimed that he was confident he could return to the UFC in the next two to three years, and clinch the undisputed middleweight title.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Till stated that he would be making a turn to professional boxing in his next combat sports venture, before weighing up potential fights with the likes of professional wrestler, Logan Paul, and recent big-winner, Tommy Fury.

“If that fight [with Logan Paul] comes about, I’ve got my team speaking for me, he’s got his team, it’s a big money fight,” Darren Till told Neue Online Casinos. “The guy, he’s a boxer, whatever, I do feel I would just run over him. We’ll see. Maybe it will happen at some point in the future.”

“If I’m going to come into boxing, I am going to be running over these guys,” Darren Till explained. “Running over them. He seems to do a lot, wrestling, boxing, WWE. He’s a showman. Making a lot of money. I know he’s got that Prime drink and that seems to be doing really weel. I’m one of these guys, If I see a guy making money, I’m always happy for them. I’m not a hater. If it makes money, it makes sense. That’s my motto.”