Appearing at tonight’s pre-fight press conference ahead of UFC 287, former undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya sported a dog collar during the ceremonial festivities, claiming he will be “unleashed” in his Octagon return on Saturday.

Taking main event honors at UFC 287 this weekend at the Miami-Dade Arena in Florida, Adesanya, the current #1 ranked middleweight contender most recently headlined against incoming foe, Alex Pereira in the pair’s rivalry rekindling matchup last November.

Seeing his reign atop the undisputed middleweight throne come to a crashing end at Madison Square Garden last November, Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Adesanya was stopped in the fifth and final round by challenger, Pereira, with the Brazilian unloading with a barrage of strikes at the Octagon fence, securing a TKO finish.

And ahead of this weekend’s championship rematch in the ‘Sunshine State’ – Adesanya was questioned regarding the item of clothing sported around his neck at tonight’s press conference, as he wore a tightened dog collar.

“It’s a dog collar,” Israel Adesanya told assembled media at the UFC 287 press conference. “I’m a dog and I’m about to be unleashed.”

“F*ck the belt,” Israel Adesanya explained. “I’m going to rip his [Alex Pereira] head off. I’m a dog on a leash, and I’m about to be let loose.”

Vowing to snap his run of three consecutive losses to Sao Paulo striker, Pereira across their respective combat sports careers, Adesanya claimed he would “butcher” and then “beat the f*ck out of” the defending champion when they share the Octagon for a second time this weekend.

Israel Adesanya had defended his title on five separate occasions

Prior to his title loss last year, Adesanya had defended the title against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker, and Jared Cannonier.