Darren Till still chasing UFC middleweight title despite Octagon departure: ‘I know I can do it’

Despite departing the UFC earlier this year following an eight-year stay in the promotion, former welterweight title challenger, Darren Till still remains confident of striking middleweight gold in the Octagon within the next two to three years, maintaining he can still win a championship under the organization’s banner.

Till, a former welterweight title challenger under the UFC banner and a former middleweight contender, ended his eight-year tenure with the Dana White-led promotion earlier this year, however, noted his intentions to return in the future, as he attempts to address a long-standing knee injury.

Fighting former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker at a UFC event on ‘Fight Island’ back in July of 2020, Liverpool striker, Till suffered a knee injury, which has plagued him since, resulting in multiple withdrawals from scheduled fights.

Last featuring at UFC 282 back in December of last year, Till slumped to his third consecutive loss in a third round submission defeat to South African contender, Dricus du Plessis, suffering a rear-naked choke defeat to the surging contender.

Darren Till remains confident of UFC title success

Maintaining his goal to achieve title success under the banner of the UFC in an eventual promotional return, Till insists he knows he can strike middleweight gold despite suffering three losses in four fights at 185lbs.

“100 percent, I want the middleweight belt,” Darren Till told Neue Online Casinos. “My aspirations haven’t changed in that sense. Money comes and money goes, but I’ve still got that mindset that I’m only 30. Most of the UFC champions are 34 or 35 – so I know I can do it. I just need to be directed in the right way and make sure my body is fit and healthy and my mind is too.”

“Regardless of how much money I make outside the UFC, ultimately my goal is to be back having those big fights in the UFC two to three years,” Darren Till explained. (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

In his most recent competitive victory, Team Kaobon staple, Till managed to hand former interim middleweight title challenger, Kelvin Gastelum a split decision loss in the co-main event of UFC 244 back in November 2019.