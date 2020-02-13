Darren Till Asking Donald Trump For Help Obtaining Visa For UFC 248

Spread the word!













UFC middleweight contender Darren Till is asking for United States President Donald Trump’s help.

Till has been questionable for his scheduled UFC 248 pay-per-view (PPV) clash with Jared Cannonier for some time now. However, it appears that Till has finally agreed to the matchup, as the financial side of the negotiations seem to have been ironed out. Now, all Till needs is to obtain a work visa to travel to the United States from his native United Kingdom for the fight. Of course, this isn’t the first time Till has had visa issues, as he barely obtained one just in time for his previous fight against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in November.

Now, Till has taken to his official Twitter account to reach out to President Donald Trump, a noted mixed martial arts (MMA) fan and close friend of UFC president Dana White, for help obtaining his visa.

@realDonaldTrump

Do me the favour of getting my visa for @ufc 248 so I can fight please.

Surely you can pull some strings!#Please 💆🏻‍♂️🙏🏻😭😩 — Darren Till (@darrentill2) February 12, 2020

President Trump has been very active within the MMA community as of late. Last year, President Trump showed a tremendous amount of support for UFC welterweight star Colby Covington, who made it a big part of his gimmick that he is a proud supporter of the President. President Trump would often Tweet, text, and call Covington before and after his fights. Also, President Trump attended UFC 244 live this past November at Madison Square Garden to witness the BMF Championship fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

It’s not a far fetched idea to assume President Trump could help Till out with his visa issues. There were some rumblings that the President actually helped Till out to obtain his visa for UFC 244 as well. We’ll keep you updated on the status of Till’s matchup with Cannonier as more information becomes available. UFC 248 goes down live on PPV from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7, 2020. It’s headlined by a UFC middleweight title match between defending champion Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero.

Do you think President Trump will help Till obtain his visa for UFC 248?