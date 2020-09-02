Daniel Cormier is officially a retired UFC fighter.

Entering his trilogy with Stipe Miocic at UFC 252, Cormier said it would be his retirement fight win or lose. He wanted to reclaim the heavyweight title and leave the sport on top like so many fighters don’t do. Yet, that did not happen as he lost by decision to Miocic and after the fight didn’t give a definitive answer if he was retired.

Now, however, he has since confirmed he is retired and even has told the UFC to remove him from the rankings and the USADA testing pool.

“He told us today to take him out of USADA and take him out of the rankings,” White said at the DWCS 31 post-fight news conference (via MMAJunkie). “Doesn’t get any more official than that.”

Daniel Cormier unfortunately ends his career on a two-fight losing streak after suffering a decision loss and a TKO loss to Miocic. ‘DC’ will, however, go down as one of the best fighters of all-time. He won the Strikeforce heavyweight title along with winning the UFC’s light heavyweight and heavyweight belts.

With Cormier leaving the USADA testing pool his time as a fighter is over. For Dana White, he is just glad DC will remain a commentator so he will still be part of the Las Vegas-based promotion.

“I had such a great time with him, but he’s such a great commentator, so, he’ll still be around and he’ll be with this company forever, so it’s not like we’re losing him and I’ll never see him again.”

Cormier was even on commentary for Week 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series. So, he didn’t even take that much of a break following his heartbreaking loss to Miocic just a couple of weeks earlier.

What will be your greatest Daniel Cormier memory from his MMA career?