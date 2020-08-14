The Heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 is set to determine the greatest UFC heavyweight fighter of all time.

More than that, this fight is set to be Daniel Cormier’s final walk to the octagon. The former champion has said win or lose this will be his final fight, however, UFC president Dana White does not seem convinced.

Make a prediction. What happens on Saturday, and what’s the next heavyweight title matchup when it’s all said and done? pic.twitter.com/CDnVetpm5F — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 14, 2020

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, White stated that he doesn’t see Cormier walking away after this fight.

“No its not. It’s obviously going to depend on how the fight plays out on Saturday night. If Cormier wins in spectacular fashion this will not be his last fight. And knowing him the way I do if he loses then it will be I can’t go out like this.” Said White.

“You know me when people start talking about retirement I think they should, Stipe who people were saying is probably going to retire after this too, but he squashed that tonight. I don’t think either one of them should retire, they’re two of the best in the world and they’ve still got a lot left in them.”

Okamoto continued on asking White what if they are planning to do a trilogy bout between Cormier and Jon Jones should he get the win this Saturday to which Dana said there was no plan. He will be watching the fight on Saturday and then decide on what is next in the matchmaking meeting the following Tuesday.

Jones has been vocal about his desire to move up to heavyweight calling out top-ranking contender Francis Ngannou earlier this year. However, the UFC was unable to come to terms with Jones on money so this matchup was not possible. For Jones to complete the trilogy with Daniel Cormier that he leads 2-0 would be a fight that both guys have expressed interest in doing in the past.