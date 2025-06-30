Zhalgas Zhumagulov Becomes First Kazakh OktagonMMA Champion at Oktagon 73

On Saturday night, Zhalgas Zhumagulov dominated Beno Adamia on his way to becoming the OktagonMMA Flyweight Champion. However, the title meant more, as he not only became the Champion, but he became the first OktagonMMA Champion from Kazakhstan. Zhumagulov proudly represents the nation and showed his level in his 50-45 Unanimous Decision win.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov Dominates

It was one way traffic at Oktagon 73, Zhumagulov controlled where the fight went, the pace at which it was fought, and more. Zhalgas Zhumagulov lay claim to the title and will now reign over a relatively shallow flyweight division. When Zhumagulov debuted in OktagonMMA with a brutal battering of Aaron Aby, he showed a different level. Once again, he showed that level in a technical battle with Adamia. Now, Mohammed Walid has called for his shot and would like to face Zhumagulov in Hannover in September.

Zhumagulov said he was open to the challenge. Zhumagulov was known in the UFC for his insane strength of schedule. He took on some of the very best flyweights in the UFC, including a split decision loss to the now #1 contender, Joshua Van. Zhumagulov could reign over the Oktagon MMA Flyweight division for a long time.

Beno Adamia believes he won the fight

Despite a pretty conclusive fight, Adamia stated in the post-fight press conference that he believes he won the fight. Stating that maybe there was a pre-determined result, which was why the scorecards read 50-45. Adamia also expressed interest in an immediate rematch, which was sort of shut down by Zhumagulov. Saying that Adamia needs to make weight first, and that the fight wasn’t really close.

Beno Adamia is in an interesting spot now. He more than likely won’t get the immediate rematch with Zhalgas Zhumagulov, but is still one fight away from said rematch. A matchup with the likes of Aaron Aby or a rematch with Sam Creasey could be what earns him another crack at the Flyweight title.