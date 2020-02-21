Coach: Daniel Cormier Wasn’t 100 Percent For Stipe Miocic Rematch

Spread the word!













The trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier seems to be the UFC’s biggest focus at heavyweight.

The pair first fought back in July of 2018 when Miocic dropped the heavyweight strap to Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 226. Cormier knocked out Miocic in the first round with a big shot inside the clinch. With the win, Cormier became a two-division UFC champion, holding both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles.

They’d eventually rematch a year later, this past August in the main event of UFC 241. It was a tremendous back-and-forth bout, however, Miocic picked up the big TKO win in the fourth round. Due to some injuries on Miocic’s side of things, the trilogy bout has been delayed. Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Cormier’s coach, Javier Mendez, offered his thoughts on the pair running things back yet again. Mendez pointed out that Cormier wasn’t at 100 percent when he rematched Miocic, but doesn’t want to make any excuses for the loss.

“Well, you know, we all make excuses, we all say this and that, and I’m good at making excuses, too, you know, because I’ve done it,” Mendez said. “But the bottom line is I like to tell the truth. It does come out as an excuse, but Daniel just did have surgery not too long after that fight. He was not 100 percent going in.

“He was good. He was ready for the title bout, don’t get me wrong, but he wasn’t the same as he was the first fight, straight up. And I know it doesn’t sound good to say that, but I’ll take the heat. It’s fine, blast away, I’m fine with that. It’s the truth, though.”

Cormier is dead set on running it back with Miocic. UFC president Dana White has offered Cormier other fights, but he has declined them, determined to wait for an attempt to avenge his loss to the Cleveland champ. Aside from Jon Jones, Miocic is the only other fighter to ever beat Cormier in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

What do you think about Cormier’s coach suggesting “DC” wasn’t at 100 percent for his rematch with Miocic?