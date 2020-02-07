Dana White Has Offered Daniel Cormier Other Fights, But ‘DC’ Is Set On Miocic

Spread the word!













Daniel Cormier has made it very clear that he wants to fight UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic next.

Last year, Cormier dropped his heavyweight title to Miocic in their rematch from their initial fight in the summer of 2018. Both men have now defeated the other by way of a finish, and Cormier is looking for the final trilogy bout with the Cleveland titleholder, which he says will be the final fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. However, Miocic is currently dealing with an eye injury.

The heavyweight champ has also suggested that it’s not concrete that he fights Cormier next. Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White said that as soon as Miocic isn’t hurt anymore, he’s going to try and book the trilogy bout between him and Cormier.

“It’s very clear,” White said. “He’s hurt, and when he’s not, we will make the fight. But you saw that, Cormier basically came out and said, ‘Stipe has the ability to retire me. If he doesn’t take this fight then I’m going to retire.’ So, we’ll see how this thing plays out. I hope that’s not the case.”

Cormier seems like he’s chomping at the bit to get going again, and White admits he has even offered “DC” other fights to get him back to action. However, Cormier is dead set on avenging his loss to Miocic.

“I have offered him other fights,” White said. “I have offered him other fights. I really don’t want him to retire, I don’t think he should retire, but – and you know me, I’m usually the guy chasing guys to retire.

“But, the problem is, when you start to think that way – he feels like Stipe is the fight that he can get up for and that’s what he wants, and he doesn’t want anything else. I can’t make him fight anyone else. He needs to do it, so, I’d like to see that fight happen, hopefully it does.”

"Stipe is the fight he can get up for and that's what he wants."@danawhite says @dc_mma has been offered other fights, but is dead set on a trilogy fight with Miocic (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/k9bt7thvN4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 6, 2020

What do you think about White not wanting Cormier to retire? Do you think the rematch between Cormier and Miocic will happen?