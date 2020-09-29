Former dual-weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones relinquished his light-heavyweight title out of fear. ‘DC’ think Jones wanted to avoid a Dominick Reyes fight at all costs but will now return to 205lbs after Jan Blachowicz became the new light-heavyweight king by knocking out Reyes at UFC 253.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on ESPN Cormier discussed Blachowicz’s title win and Jones tweeting in the aftermath about potentially fighting the Poland native instead of competing at heavyweight as planned.

“That’s so whack,” Cormier said. “Have you ever met a guy that’s so out of touch? He’s so out of touch. It’s like, OK, Jon, then why not just go, ‘I was afraid of Dominick Reyes. Now I want to go back to 205 and fight Jan Blachowicz because he beat Dom’? That’s crazy. I mean, who does that? Who does that?

“He could have fought Reyes. This could have been him and Reyes (Saturday). This was supposed to be him and Reyes. Instead, he gave up the belt. He gave up the belt and said, ‘I want to fight at heavyweight.’ Now, ‘Maybe, I’ll go back?’ How could you be so out of touch? I don’t get it.”

Although Cormier thinks Jones moving back down to challenge Blachowicz is “whack” he also believes ‘Bones’ would be smart to take on the new champion due to the fact he believes it is a very winnable fight for his long-time rival.

“(Blachowicz) is too slow to beat (Jones),” Cormier said. “The thing about Jones is people don’t realize he’s got a good chin. You can hit him. I hit him. A lot of us hit him. He can take punches. If Jan Blachowicz is out there and he’s too slow, Jones will pick him apart. God, I can’t believe it. Look, if I was still fighting at 205 or if I was still fighting today and you said, ‘D.C., you can fight Jan Blachowicz,’ I’d probably fight Jan Blachowicz. No disrespect, just because I think… it’s surprising, right?

“When you have footage of people getting old victories over him, you think you can do it, too. Any fighter does. If you’re a guy like myself or Jones, then, of course, you think you can beat him. That’s why Jones will go fight him.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Did Jon Jones relinquish his light-heavyweight title out of fear?