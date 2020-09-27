Former UFC Light-Heavyweight champion Jon Jones remained active on Twitter during UFC 243 sharing his input on both title fights even questioning if he should return to the light-heavyweight division in search of “his” belt.

Would you guys be annoyed if I went back and grabbed my belt real quick? — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

The Light Heavyweight title now belongs to Poland’s Jan Blachowicz after his second-round stoppage victory over former title challenger Dominick Reyes.

Jones began his commentary during the fight simply tweeting a “Weird Right” referring to having a Light-Heavyweight title fight without his name on the bill. The former champions tweets then turned to a play by play of the action beginning with complimenting Blachowicz for his first-round performance. “beautiful first round by Jan” Jones said. This was shortly followed by some analytical work by Jones stating that the left kick to the body seemed to be open for Blachowicz as well as highlighting that he was forcing Reyes to strike first.

Following Blachowicz’s finish of Reyes, Jones posted a variety of tweets criticizing his former opponent.

I’m gonna need some Dominic bandwagon Memes — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1310069935729553408

Following this slew of remarks and a compliment to Blachowicz Jones shared that he would be going to sleep, a statement that proved to be false as the main event for the Middleweight title between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa began.

Jones’s Twitter remained active through this title fight beginning with him questioning something on the body of the Middleweight champion before criticizing Costa for his antics inside the ring.

Costa done with the antics yet? — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

The former Light-Heavyweight champion was not done there posting after Israel Adesanya defended his title defeating Costa via TKO, a sighing emoji as well as a message to the failed title challenger.

Hey Costa, fuck off — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 27, 2020

Currently, Jones has nothing scheduled, however, after vacating his Light-Heavyweight belt earlier in the year, the former champion remains set on challenging for a new title in the heavyweight division.