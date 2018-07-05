Daniel Cormier Suffers Concerning Fall At UFC 226 Presser

Say it ain’t so. Please, say it ain’t so.

The fighters scheduled for the main and co-main events at this weekend’s (Sat., July 7, 2018) anticipated UFC 226 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, took part in a pre-fight press conference earlier today, and most of the focus was understandably on heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic’s super fight with light heavyweight Daniel Cormier.

But one day after featherweight champion Max Holloway was forced out of his originally scheduled co-main event with Brian Ortega, Cormier suffered a mishap that put yet another International Fight Week title fight in jeopardy (as has happened the last three years) by falling off the stage at the end of the presser.

Watch it right here:

Daniel Cormier takes a scary fall following UFC 226 Press Conference. pic.twitter.com/FUgtAHLQUm — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 6, 2018

There’s no word as of yet if Cormier is hurt, but the champ was walking with a noticeable limp after the fall.

If he were to be hurt and out of UFC 226 (please no), it would be the latest in a long and concerning series of cancellations for the UFC, which has seemingly seen a long and never-ending streak of high-profile headlining fights fall apart for one strange reason or another.

Holloway was forced out of a third fight in 2018 due to concussion-like symptoms yesterday, Yoel Romero was unable to win the title against Robert Whittaker at June’s UFC 225 when he missed weight and was given an additional two hours to make it but stopped after one hour, ultimately missing weight by 0.2 pounds, and of course, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was pulled from his oft-scheduled match-up with Khabib Nurmagomedov at April’s UFC 223 after tripping on a cable and injuring his knee fulfilling media obligations for the card.

Phew. That’s a lot of strange happenings, so let’s hope Cormier isn’t injured from this pointless fall.

Stay tuned fans.